Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:DDS traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.82. 5,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,868. Dillard’s has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dillard’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

