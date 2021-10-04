Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) versus PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 8.06% 29.04% 13.05% PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dillard’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 1 3 0 0 1.75 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dillard’s presently has a consensus target price of $92.25, suggesting a potential downside of 47.46%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dillard’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $4.30 billion 0.84 -$71.65 million ($2.73) -64.32 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dillard’s.

Summary

Dillard’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of cafÃ© and restaurant business; and property, investment, book store, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,500 retail stores and outlets in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Batam, Manado, and other cities in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

