Dimecoin Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00128609 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin's total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

