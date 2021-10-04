Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Santander Consumer USA worth $222,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

SC stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

