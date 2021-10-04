Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $227,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 64,543 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $154.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.02. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

