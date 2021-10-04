Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $243,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $209.21 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

