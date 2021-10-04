Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.68% of Commercial Metals worth $247,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

