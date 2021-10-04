Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.68% of Commercial Metals worth $247,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49.
Commercial Metals Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
