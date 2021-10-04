Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 113,649 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of IQVIA worth $219,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:IQV opened at $241.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

