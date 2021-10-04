Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,248 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $255,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 502,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

SNA opened at $209.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.