DNotes Price Tops $0.0005 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market cap of $66,718.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DNotes has traded 93.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.