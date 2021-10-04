Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $74.27

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.27, but opened at $71.87. Docebo shares last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 350 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -263.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Docebo by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter valued at $21,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Docebo by 21.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

