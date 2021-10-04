Dock Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Dock has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $60.09 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.20 or 0.08914701 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00348158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00303400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 861,561,407 coins and its circulating supply is 727,311,654 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

