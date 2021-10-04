DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DSL opened at $17.96 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

