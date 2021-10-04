DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 8.7%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 5,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.