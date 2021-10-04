DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 8.7%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 5,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,766,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.