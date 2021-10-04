Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $16,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

