Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.26

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.26 and last traded at C$28.06, with a volume of 43257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -30.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.29.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.69%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

