DREP [old] Market Cap Hits $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.57 or 0.08721724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00282192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00114976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012201 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

