DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.08.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

