EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

