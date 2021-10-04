easyJet’s (ESYJY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESYJY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.