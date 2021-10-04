Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSE ETB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

