Edgewood Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,017. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

