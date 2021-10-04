Edgewood Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.61. 871,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $260.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

