Editas Medicine’s (EDIT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

EDIT opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

