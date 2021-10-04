EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

EDPFY stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

