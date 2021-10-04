EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDRVF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $$25.77 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

