EDUCare (EKT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $3.11 million and $1.59 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.77 or 0.08644464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00288162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00114529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

