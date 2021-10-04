Edward L. Williams Sells 29,711 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $845,277.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

