Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $5.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. 5,127,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,936. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

