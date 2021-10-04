ELTCOIN Market Cap Tops $88,467.89 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $88,467.89 and approximately $16,710.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.62 or 0.08533601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00282962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00113857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (CRYPTO:ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

