EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of EMCOR Group worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 307,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $118.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

