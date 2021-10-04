Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $73.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

