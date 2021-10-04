Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.23 ($10.86).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

