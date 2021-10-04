Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $364,801.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $86.54 million and $364,801.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00138191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.56 or 0.00509361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012819 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,579,844 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

