Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.38.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

