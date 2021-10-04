Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Entegris by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 702,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,431,000 after buying an additional 147,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.