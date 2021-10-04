Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $462.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

