Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,421,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $8,506,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,466 over the last 90 days.

NYSE HAYW opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

