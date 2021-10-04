Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,220 First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.