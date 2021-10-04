Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,718 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $92.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $99.15.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.