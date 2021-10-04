Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $68.60 on Monday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.