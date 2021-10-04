Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $6.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

