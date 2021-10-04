Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.