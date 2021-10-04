Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 3,616 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

