Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.