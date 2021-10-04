Ergoteles LLC Invests $555,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

