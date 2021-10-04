Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $50.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

