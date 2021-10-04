Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 27,763 First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of First Community by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

