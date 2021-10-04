Ergoteles LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.32% of Plumas Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

