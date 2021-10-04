Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $326.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.62 and a 200-day moving average of $307.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.